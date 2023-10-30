Dissolve HR & CE dept, says Annamalai

Annamalai, the State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu, has called for the dissolution of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department and the establishment of a new department dedicated to protecting the state’s mineral wealth and preventing illegal smuggling.

Speaking at a public meeting held as part of his padayatra in Sankagiri, Annamalai reiterated that the creation of a department for mineral resources was one of the promises made by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party in the lead-up to the 2021 assembly elections.

Annamalai’s primary contention was that the HR&CE department had lost its original purpose and was now, in his view, associated with misappropriation and looting of temple resources. He argued that during successive DMK administrations, vast tracts of temple lands had been encroached upon, and the department had failed to safeguard these sacred properties.

Additionally, Annamalai raised concerns about the illegal smuggling of valuable minerals, including sand and granite, over the years. He alleged that this activity amounted to losses amounting to crores of rupees. Furthermore, he criticized the perceived constraints placed on law enforcement agencies by the DMK-led government, which he believed had led to a deterioration in law and order in the state

“If the police are given a free hand,” Annamalai argued, “they would be able to thoroughly investigate all cases, control the crime rate, and maintain law and order effectively.”