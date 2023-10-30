Attempts to politicise TN Raj Bhavan petrol bomb attack won’t work: DMK

Raising its pitch, the BJP alleged that with the Raj Bhavan becoming vulnerable to attacks, there was no safety or security to the public, especially women.

“The State police claim that the petrol bomb was hurled outside Raj Bhavan. It is a high security zone and the Raj Bhavan is a cordoned area. When the Governor himself lacks protection, then who will provide security to the people, particularly women?” BJP State chief K Annamalai asked.

Reacting, DMK senior and state Public Works and Highways Minister E V Velu said the Governor’s bungalow is located deep inside the Raj Bhavan premises and police provide round the clock protection in this high security zone.

“An unstable man flung a petrol bomb on the tar road and the BJP here sees it as an attack on the Governor’s official residence. The law and order in Tamil Nadu is well maintained and the BJP’s attempt to politicise will not work,” Velu told reporters in Arani in Tiruvannamalai district.

Addressing a rally as part of his En Mann, En Makkal padayatra in Tiruchengode in Namakkal district on Saturday night, Annamalai said, “This incident and the deteriorating law and order in the state are among the several crucial issues before the people in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.” The 2024 Lok Sabha election was not an ordinary one, and the breakdown of law and order would also reflect at the time of poll, he said.

Union Minister L Murugan claimed that the DMK was apparently rattled at the spectacular growth of the BJP in the state, especially the overwhelming response to Annamalai’s statewide yatra and was indulging in efforts targetting the saffron party workers. “It is high time the DMK is sent packing home,” he said.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan accused the BJP of grabbing the national headlines by raising security issue to the Governor. “The BJP should stop such a campaign outside Tamil Nadu, as here the people are aware of the realities,” he said.

A four-member BJP delegation led by former Chief Minister of Karnataka D V Sadananda Gowda, interacted with the affected party workers and submitted a memorandum to Governor R N Ravi on the “humiliation” suffered by the party workers in the DMK rule.

Earlier this week, the state government condemned the incident and asserted it would never allow such untoward incidents that would bring disrepute to the regime.