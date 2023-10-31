WC: Afghan beats SL

Pune, Oct 31: Half-centuries from Rahmant Shah, skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai and a four-wicket haul by Fazalhaq Farooqi helped Afghanistan secure a memorable seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their ICC Cricket World Cup match at Pune on Monday.

With this win, Afghanistan climbed to the fifth position in the points table with three wins, three losses and six points.

This was the third upset win that the Afghans recorded over a former World Champion, after beating Pakistan and defending champions England. With two wins and four losses, Sri Lanka currently sit in the sixth spot on the points table with four points. Chasing 242, Afghanistan was off to a poor start as opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was cleaned up for a four-ball duck by Dilshan Madhushanka.

Afghanistan was 0/1 in 0.4 overs. Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah started rebuilding the innings following the early hiccup. At the end of 10 overs, Afghanistan brought up their 50. The partnership between both batters was cut short by Madhushanka, who dismissed Zadran for 39 off 57 balls, with four boundaries and a six after he was caught by Chamika Karunaratne at short third man.

Afghanistan was 73/2 in 16.5 overs. Rahmat and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi helped Afghanistan reach the 100-run mark in 21.5 overs. Rahmat reached his 25th ODI fifty in 61 balls, with five fours.

The 58-run partnership for the second wicket ended with Rahmat being caught by Karunaratne on a delivery by Kasun Rajitha for 62 off 74 balls, with seven fours. Afghanistan was at 131/3 in 28 overs.