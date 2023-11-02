All is not well with Oppn parties

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today alleged that Congress – an important constituent of the Opposition-led INDIA bloc – is not interested in seat-sharing and taking the alliance forward as the grand old party appears to be fully occupied with the upcoming assembly elections in five states.

The Bihar Janata Dal-United leader said, “We had been holding discussions with the Congress over seat-sharing for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls but it appears that the party is busy managing its election campaign in the five poll-bound states as of now.”

While targeting the Congress further, Bihar CM stressed that the INDIA alliance was formed after intense discussions, but the Congress party does not have much interest in the alliance at the moment. There are elections in five states right now, and the Congress party’s full focus is on that at the moment. There is currently no discussion regarding the INDIA alliance. After the elections, everyone will be called again.”

Nitish Kumar’s statement has once again triggered speculations that all is not well within the INDIA alliance and cracks have started to appear in the Opposition-led bloc that hopes to oust BJP from power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Bihar Chief Minister made these remarks while addressing the ‘BJP Hatao, Desh Bachao’ rally in Patna. While addressing the rally, Nitish Kumar also lashed out at the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

“We (opposition parties) have gathered together and formed the INDIA alliance – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance – to stop those who are trying to change the Constitution of the country,” Bihar CM said. Senior CPI leader D Raja was also present during the ‘BJP Hatao, Desh Bachao’ rally in Patna.

It may be recalled that Nitish Kumar recently denied having any desire to get involved with BJP again while clarifying his remarks made during the convocation ceremony in Motihari, which he claimed was ”misinterpreted by the media.”

Clarifying his statement, the Bihar CM said, “I just wanted to remind the people over there (in convocation) to remember the work which has been done by the state govt in Bihar else people only falsely talk about the central government.”

The BJP also distanced itself from the comments and said it has no connection any more with Nitish Kumar. “Nitish Kumar has left, we have asked him to leave. BJP clearly believes that we are together in development but there is a fight on principles. Amit Shah has said that he has no connection with Nitish Kumar” said Saket Choudhary the state BJP chief.