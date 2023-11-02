Restrictions on bursting crackers in TN on Deepavali

Chennai: With only a few days remaining for the Deepavali festival, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has issued an order stating that bursting of firecrackers will be allowed only for 2 hours during the Deepavali festival.

“Based on the Supreme Court guidelines, the Tamil Nadu government in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 permitted people to burst crackers from 6 am to 7 am and again from 7 pm to 8 pm. The same timings will be followed this year as well,” the release from TNPCB noted.

TNPCB further warned that action will be taken against those who burst beyond the timings.

According to the court order, only green firecrackers are allowed to be burst by the public on Deepavali festival. Air quality will be monitored district-wise by pollution control authorities and action will be taken against those who burst firecrackers beyond the permitted time,” the state pollution control board.

Meanwhile, the health department has advised 108 ambulance staff not to take leave for Deepavalai. The officials of the Police, Health Department, and Fire Department are also conducting meetings regarding safety measures to be taken on Deepavali Day.