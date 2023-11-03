ED, CBI, IT dept ‘campaigners’, ‘frontline warriors’ of BJP: Cong

The Congress on Friday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate, CBI, and Income Tax Department were “campaigners” and “frontline warriors” of the BJP who are given “targets” to scare Opposition leaders and make them join the ruling party.

The Opposition party’s attack on the Modi government came a day after the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested an Enforcement Directorate officer and his associate for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 15 lakh to settle a matter related to a chit fund case.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said the officials who are responsible for stopping corruption are themselves taking bribes.

“In Rajasthan, two ED officers have been caught red-handed taking a bribe of Rs 15 lakh to hush up a chit fund case,” Khera said.

“Modi government should make the rate list of Enforcement Directorate public,” he said.

If the rate list of small-level officers is Rs 15 lakh, then what will be the rate of officers above them, Khera asked.

He alleged that the ED, CBI, and IT department all are “government campaigners” of the BJP.