TN govt launches ‘Namma Salai’ app to raise complaints on bad roads

Tamil Nadu government has introduced the ‘Namma Salai’ app. This innovative mobile application empowers citizens to actively participate in identifying and reporting road hazards, including potholes, with the aim of swift resolution.

The ‘Namma Salai’ app has been designed to engage the public in the process of road upkeep. By encouraging citizens to contribute to the identification of road issues, the government aims to achieve accident-free and pothole-free roads across the state.

The app’s functionality is straightforward. Users can easily upload photos of potholes, along with the precise geo-coordinates of the location. These submissions are then transmitted to relevant officials. The pledge is to repair identified potholes within a predetermined time frame. This streamlined approach not only empowers the public but also ensures a rapid response from authorities to address road hazards.

The ‘Namma Salai’ app extends its utility beyond potholes. It permits users to report additional road-related issues, such as fallen trees and flooding during the rainy season. This broader approach underscores the government’s commitment to comprehensive road safety and infrastructure maintenance.

State Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udayanidhi Stalin, introduced the ‘Namma Salai’ app on behalf of the Highways Department.