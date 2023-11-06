Stands by comments on Sanatana: Udhayanidhi

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin who has come under heat for his controversial “Sanatana Dharma” statement said that he will not back down from his statement and his statement is in line with what BR Ambedkar and Periyar have advocated.

“I stood strong with my statement on Sanatana Dharma. I won’t back down from my statement. I will face it legally. I didn’t speak more than what Ambedkar and Periyar have spoken,” Udhayanidhi Stalin said at a press conference speaking on the Madras High Court Judge Justice G Jayachandran’s observation on the case.

Udhayanidhi said that party positions or positions in the government do not matter much to him and it is important to be “human” first. “Today the position of the Minister, MLA and Youth Wing Secretary will be there and tomorrow it may not be there. More than everything, we have to be humans first,” he said. The Tamil Nadu Minister who is also the son of Chief Minister MK Stalin said that they have been speaking on the Sanatana issue for centuries.

The comments from the Tamil Nadu Minister after the Madras High Court Judge Justice G Jayachandran cautioned those in power from making such remarks.