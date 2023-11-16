KCR predicts coalition govt at Centre

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday predicted that a coalition government will be formed at the Centre after the 2024 elections. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president believes that coalition politics would assume centre-stage in the country as both BJP and Congress would slide further. Addressing a BRS election rally in Nizamabad, he also said that BRS will play a key role at the Centre after the next elections. He alleged that Congress used Muslims only as a vote bank. “It does drama. It is talking of closing down ‘nafrat ki dukan’. I am asking who demolished Babri Masjid. If you are secular, you should always be secular and your work should prove this,” KCR said. He also slammed BJP for dividing people in the name of religion. The BRS leader said the BJP government at the Centre did grave injustice to Telangana. Stating that Telangana remained an example of communal harmony for the last 10 years, he said there was not a single riot and curfew was not imposed anywhere. He recalled that in the past under the Congress rule, there used to be frequent communal riots. “As long as KCR is alive, Telangana will remain secular,” he said while claiming that his government maintained peace and law and order for the last 10 years. He also told the public meeting that the government was working for the welfare of all without any discrimination on the basis of religion or caste. KCR said while Congress spent only Rs 2,000 crore on the welfare of minorities during the 10-year rule before formation of Telangana state, the BRS government spent Rs 12,000 crore during the last 10 years.