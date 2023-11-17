TN special session to readopt Bills returned by Governor

Chennai: Following the Governor’s move pending his assent, a special session of the assembly is all set to be convened tomorrow to readopt the bills.

‘A special session has been convened to readopt the bills on November 18. It has been convened as per the government’s request,’ Speaker M. Appavu told the media.

A three-judge SC bench had come down heavily on Tamil Nadu governor for not acting on the bills. The bench, while hearing the petition filed by the state government, noted that as many as 12 bills are pending with the governor and expressed concern over the same.

However, this is not the first time Ravi returned the bills after the DMK government under M.K. Stalin took charge. Earlier, he had returned the anti-NEET bill and the online gambling bill that were passed in the assembly. The anti-NEET bill was, however, readopted by the assembly and resent to the governor. The bill has now been sent to President Draupadi Murmu. Ravi signed the online gambling bill after it was readopted in the assembly

Tamil Nadu governor sitting on bills passed in the assembly has always been a matter of concern in the state. During a recent event held at Raj Bhavan, Governor Ravi had said if a bill doesn’t get his assent, it means that the bill is dead.