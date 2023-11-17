Waiting to face India final: Cummins

Kolkata, Nov 17: A nerve-wracking semifinal win under their belt, Australia cannot wait for the World Cup summit clash against India in Ahmedabad on November 19, said captain Pat Cummins.

Australia beat South Africa by three wickets in the second semifinal on Thursday to book a final berth against India at the 1.3-lakh capacity stadium in Ahmedabad. India had beaten New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semifinal in Mumbai on November 15.

“Easier than sitting in the dugout. Nerve-wracking couple of hours but great effort and a great game,” Cummins said at the post-match presentation. Asked about taking on India in the final with a massive crowd supporting the hosts, he said, “The stadium is going to be packed, pretty one-sided but got to embrace it.

“The good thing is a few of us have been there for finals before. The 2015 World Cup was a career highlight, so to be out there in a final in India, can’t wait.” Cummins said he knew the pitch would spin later in the match. “We thought it would spin quite a bit. Wasn’t expecting Starcy and Josh to bowl so much early. Bit gloomy, swinging around so wasn’t too upset.” Talking about impressive fielding display by his side, Cummins said, “Something we talk a lot about. Wasn’t up to scratch at the start of the tournament.