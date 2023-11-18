Cummins confident of winning World Cup

From his boyhood to early teens, Pat Cummins saw Australia complete a hat-trick of World Cup wins and in his early youth got that taste of what it means to be a World Champion while being part of the class of 2015.

Now at 30, Cummins wants to experience that awesome feeling of leading a great bunch of blokes to an unprecedented sixth World Cup title beating a formidable Indian team.

“It would be huge. We were all kids not too long ago, watching some of those great teams win the 99, 2003, 2007 World Cups. That’s the opportunity ahead of us tomorrow, which is really exciting. To be captain would be an absolute privilege to lift the trophy with these great bunch of blokes,” Cummins said on the eve of the mega-final.

The Australian skipper believes that a tournament that’s held only once in four years is certainly going to be a career highlight for him.

“It would be awesome and in terms of the pinnacle, I think it is right up there. It’s got the longest history of a world event where all the teams compete. You only get a shot at it every four years.

“So even if you have a long career, you might only play in two of these events. 2015 is still a career highlight for me, so I think tomorrow if we win, we might pip it.”.

Having won the World Test Championship followed by the Ashes, it has been an awesome year for Australian cricket and the 50-over World Cup will be the icing on the cake.

“I mean, it’s been a huge year. There are four marquee events. If you have one of those in an off-season, it’s a big off-season. We’ve got four of them. For some of the guys, probably spent less than a couple of weeks in their own bed since the end of the Aussie summer.