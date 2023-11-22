BJP compelled to use its agencies…: Congress

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party over ED’s action to attach properties worth 751 crores in the National Herald Case and said that BJP is compelled to misuse its agencies as it is staring at its defeat in 5 poll-bound States.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has issued an order to provisionally attach properties worth Rs. 751.9 Crore in a money-laundering case investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 against Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and Young Indian (YI) on Tuesday.

“Reports of attachment of AJL’s properties by the Enforcement Directorate are a clear indication of the BJP’s panic in the ongoing elections. Staring at defeat in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram, the BJP Govt feels compelled to misuse its agencies. This attempt too will fail and the BJP will be defeated in the polls. National Herald was the voice of the Freedom Movement. The Indian National Congress is proud of its role in the Freedom Movement,” Mallikarjun Kharge said on X.