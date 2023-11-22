Congress has only one mission–“dynastic politics: Amit Shah

Launching a blistering attack on Congress, Union Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the grand old party has only one mission which is ‘Dynastic politics’ and they have been trying to launch Rahul Gandhi since 2015, but have failed.”

Addressing a rally in Neem ka thana, Amit Shah said “Congress has only one mission, dynastic politics. Sonia Gandhi wanted to launch Rahul Gandhi. She has been trying to launch him since 2015, but he is not getting launched. Congress can never uproot corruption or atrocities from Rajasthan. They can never develop Rajasthan. Rajasthan government is number 1 in corruption. Number 1 on atrocities against mothers and sisters. Only PM Modi can safeguard the rights of the people of Rajasthan and develop it.”

Pressing on the paper leak issue in the state, Union Minister Amit Shah said that if BJP comes to power, it will provide employment to 2.5 lakh youths without any paper leak.

“Congress has cheated youth of the state and has reached the peak as far as cases of paper leak are concerned. Paper leak in SI recruitment, Constable recruitment, Medical Officer, Librarian, REET level-2 paper, Technician paper leak in electricity department,” Amit Shah said.