Delhi excise policy case: Sisodia’s judicial custody extended till Dec 11

During the hearing, the court noted that submission of several documents is pending and have to be filed by the Enforcement Directorate for the accused persons.

Besides, the court expressed that the trial in the matter should start as soon as possible.

In July, the High Court denied bail to Sisodia in the excise policy case being probed by the ED. A bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma had said that Sisodia was not able to meet the twin conditions for grant of bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and the triple test for grant of bail.