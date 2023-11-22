Udhayanidhi accuses AIADMK of surrendering TN rights

In a recent statement, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, criticised the AIADMK for allegedly compromising the interests of Tamil Nadu during its rule. Speaking after distributing ‘porkizhi’ to senior party members in Erode, Udhayanidhi accused the AIADMK of being subservient and relinquishing the state’s rights in crucial areas such as education and finance.Udhayanidhi specifically pointed to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in education and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in finance as areas where, according to him, the AIADMK failed to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s interests. He recalled that former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had resisted the implementation of NEET but claimed that the AIADMK, after her demise, abandoned the state’s rights.Addressing the crowd, Udhayanidhi used strong language, describing the AIADMK as a ‘slave’ and urging the people to be prepared to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whom he referred to as the ‘owners,’ in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Drawing parallels to the Assembly polls where the AIADMK faced defeat, he encouraged the public to reject the BJP just as they did with the AIADMK.Highlighting the DMK’s efforts to abolish NEET, Udhayanidhi expressed confidence that the party’s ongoing fight against the controversial entrance exam would ultimately succeed. He emphasized the DMK’s commitment to protecting the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu and countered AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s dismissal of the DMK’s anti-NEET campaign as a mere drama.Udhayanidhi concluded by reiterating that the DMK would steadfastly stand for the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu, portraying the party as a defender of the state’s interests in the face of what he perceives as the AIADMK’s capitulation during its tenure. @@@@@