TN BJP leader joins AIADMK

In a surprising turn of events, Ashok Kumar, the vice president of the OBC wing of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, announced his decision to join the AIADMK on Tuesday. Inspired by the leadership of AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, Kumar emphasized that his move was “apolitical” and driven by his commitment to serving the people of his district. Speaking about the factors influencing his decision, Kumar pointed to the challenging political landscape following the split of the AIADMK-BJP alliance. He expressed concerns about the situation not being conducive for effectively carrying out service for the people. In light of these challenges, he chose to align himself with the AIADMK, citing the party’s strong presence at the village panchayat level in their region. When questioned about whether the state BJP president, K Annamalai, played a role in his decision, Kumar remained steadfast in characterizing his move as apolitical. He clarified that his motivation was rooted in the desire to continue his service for the people without any hindrance.