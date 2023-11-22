DMK district secretaries to meet on Nov 26

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has called for a crucial meeting of its district secretaries on November 26 to deliberate on key issues, including preparations for the second state conference of the DMK youth wing and strategies for the upcoming Parliamentary polls. DMK general secretary Duraimurugan announced that Chief Minister M K Stalin would preside over the meeting at 10:30 am on Sunday, November 26, at Hotel Accord Metropolitan in T Nagar. The agenda for the meeting, as outlined in the announcement, primarily focuses on the second state conference of the DMK youth wing and the responsibilities of booth agents. The announcement follows a recent denial issued by the party high command regarding the district secretaries meeting, adding an element of intrigue to the upcoming gathering. The meeting is anticipated to delve into crucial aspects, including the implementation and impact of the Rs 1,000 Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thongai monthly honorarium scheme. One of the significant topics likely to be on the agenda is the recent Goondas detention of farmers, drawing attention to the political ramifications of such actions. The meeting is expected to provide a platform for district secretaries to share insights on the ground-level impact and public sentiment regarding this issue. Furthermore, with an eye on the future, the district secretaries are poised to discuss the preparations and strategies of alliance parties for the forthcoming Parliamentary polls.