Former TN Governor Fathima Beevi passes away

Fathima Beevi, the first female Judge to be appointed to the Supreme Court of India and former Tamilnadu Governor, passed away today at the age of 96.

In her long and decorated career, (Late) Justice Beevi served as a role model and icon for women across the country, and she even left her mark on the political arena by being appointed as the Governor of Tamil Nadu after her superannuation as Supreme Court judge.

Hailing from Pandalam, Kerala, Justice Beevi completed her schooling at the Catholicate High School in Pathanamthitta, before acquiring her Degree in Bachelor of Science from University College, Trivandrum.

She obtained her Bachelor of Law Degree, from the Government Law College, and enrolled as an Advocate on 14 November, 1950.

She was also the first Muslim woman Judge to be appointed to any Higher Judiciary, and holds the distinction of being the first woman Judge of a Supreme Court of a nation in Asia.

Upon her retirement she first served as Governor of Tamil Nadu.