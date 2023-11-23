Nihang Sikh shoots cop dead as tussle over Gurdwara control turns violent

A policeman was killed and three others injured when a group of Nihang Sikhs opened fire at them in a gurdwara in Punjab’s Kapurthala. Officials said that the clashes took place over the ownership of the gurdwara.

Police has arrested 10 people from the Nihang sect for allegedly encroaching the gurdwara, but the operation is still on. One of the Nihangs fired at the cops when they had gone to clear the premises.

Police used tear gas shells to control the situation. Senior officials have rushed to the site and police personnel in large numbers have been deployed in the area.

Officials said that at least 30 Nihangs are still inside the gurdwara.