Mansoor Ali Khan files for anticipatory bail in Chennai court



Chennai: A day after a notice was issued to Mansoor Ali Khan by the All Women Police, Thousand Lights asking him to appear for an inquiry in connection with a case filed against him for his alleged derogatory remarks against actor Trisha Krishnan, the former moved an anticipatory bail at the principal sessions court in Chennai on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Mansoor, known for his villain roles in Tamil cinema, was summoned to appear before police at 11.30 am today.

The All Women Police, Thousand Lights had booked the ‘Leo’ actor under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code. The police said a video clip of the actor’s indecent comments during a media interaction was intended to insult the modesty of women.

A video of Mansoor Ali Khan, who had acted in more than 100 films, said, “When I heard that I was acting with Trisha in the film ‘Leo’, I thought there would be a bedroom scene. I wanted to carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses. I have done several rape scenes in several films with other actresses,” had gone viral on social media.

In response, Trisha Krishnan called out to him and vowed never to work with Mansoor Ali Khan again.

Following this, several prominent personalities from Tamil and Telugu film industry flayed actor Mansoor Ali Khan’s comments.