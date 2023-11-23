IDF operation against Yahya Sinwar to intensify

Beirut: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said that they will intensify the attacks on Khan Younis area which is considered to be the hideout of Yahya Sinwar.

The IDF sources said that after four day ceasefire ends on Thursday, the IDF will commence the operation against the Yahya Sinwar.

Sinwar is widely believed as the master brain behind the October 7 attacks.

Earlier, the Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has also said that Israeli forces will find Sinwar and kill him.

“It is moral obligation to kill Yahya Sinwar,” the Defence Minister has said.

With the huge exodus of people from North Gaza to South, there is a humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza with several shelters controlled by the UNRWA are overfilled.

Many humanitarian aid agencies have warned of an imminent medical catastrophe unfolding in the Southern area of Gaza following the displacement of people.