‘Waterlogging in city will be cleared soon’

Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena addressed the media on Wednesday, expressing optimism that waterlogging in Chennai, particularly in the heavily impacted southern region, would be fully resolved within the next two days. The city has been grappling with the aftermath of torrential rains brought by Cyclone Michaung.Chief Secretary Meena, accompanied by senior officials from various departments, provided insights into the current status of water stagnation across Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts. As of Wednesday morning, 866 locations were still affected by water stagnation, posing challenges to relief and recovery efforts.Speaking specifically about the persistent inundation in southern Chennai, Chief Secretary Meena highlighted issues such as frequent blockages caused by water hyacinth and garbage in Okkiyam Maduvu. This crucial canal drains water from several southern localities, including Pallikaranai and Madipakkam, into the Buckingham canal, eventually leading to discharge into the sea near Muttukadu.To address this, Chief Secretary Meena reported that efforts were underway to double the water discharge into Okkiyam Maduvu by deploying earthmoving equipment to clear blockages efficiently. He emphasized the importance of swiftly resolving these challenges to facilitate the drainage of floodwater from the affected areas.Regarding waterlogging on interior streets throughout the city, Chief Secretary Meena assured the public that ongoing efforts were in place to clear them. A significant number of water pumps, totaling 1,023, have been deployed across the city to aid in the drainage process.Chief Secretary Meena highlighted the positive impact of the improved network of stormwater drains in the central region, allowing water to drain within 24 hours. Looking forward, he revealed that the government was actively formulating a scheme to redirect water from southern Chennai directly into the sea. This strategic initiative ai