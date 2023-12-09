Holder all thrilled to play IPL 2024

Playing down burnout fears, star all-rounder and former West Indies captain, Jason Holder, backed the scheduling of the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the T20 World Cup next year, saying the premier domestic event would provide an ideal platform for cricketers to showcase their skills in the game’s shortest format and make a strong case for selection for the showpiece tournament. Speaking exclusively to ANI on Thursday, Holder said it would be beneficial to get more game time and hit top form ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. “The T20 cricket you play leading upto a World Cup is always beneficial. Definitely, the IPL being played before the T20 World Cup would help. It will help the players prepare mentally as well,” Holder told ANI. Asked which franchise he would like to turn out for in the IPL next year, the 32-year-old said that he had a ‘nice time’ with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and he wouldn’t mind playing for these two franchise in the next season of cash-rich domestic T20 league. However, he was quick to add that it wasn’t for him to decide which team he would represent in the IPL next year. “I have had a good time with Sunrisers (Hyderabad) and Chennai (Super Kings) as well. One of those two teams would be nice to go back to but it is not in my hands,” the West India, who towers at over 6ft, added. The Caribbean represented the CSK in the 2013 season of the tournament. However, ahead of the 2015 season, Holder was traded to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Again, ahead of the last edition of the IPL, he was sold to Rajasthan Royals (RR) for Rs. 5.75 crores. Turning out for the Royals, Holder scalped four wickets in 8 matches. On the importance of franchise cricket in this day and age, the Barbadian opined that it’s important for a player to understand and assess his work pressure and the grind of international cricket before venturing into franchise-based tournaments. “I think it has its place. I think