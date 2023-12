Parliament Security Breach: BJP MP Pratap Simha briefs Speaker Om Birla

BJP MP Pratap Simha today met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and briefed him about the visitors’ passes issued to the intruders who breached Parliament’s security today. Since the passes were issued on behalf of Simha, opposition MPs have been demanding his suspension citing the serious security breach that could have endangered the lives of Parliamentarians.

MP Simha met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the latter’s chambers and briefed him about the accused. He told the Speaker that the accused’s father belongs to his constituency and was requesting for visitor’s pass to visit the new Parliament. The BJP MP said that the accused’s father was constantly in touch with his PA and his office to get the pass to visit Parliament. Simha said that he had no further information about the accused.