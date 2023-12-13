“This is serious breach of security”: Kharge on security breach in Parliament



After the Parliament security breach in Lok Sabha, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Malliakrjun Kharge raised the issue in the House, saying that sufficient information on the security breach is not available, the matter is serious, LS also got adjourned, and RS should follow suit. On the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack, there was a major security breach when two intruders entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour.

“We request you, kindly adjourn. Let the Home Minister come and give more details,” Kharge raises security breach issue. In response to Kharge, Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal said, “…I think Rajya Sabha is the House of Elders. We should give a message that this country’s strength is above all this. House proceedings should continue…I think Congress is politicising it and this is not a good message for the country.”

Earlier, Kharge said the issue of an incident of security breach in Lok Sabha is serious. “The issue is very serious. This is not a question of just Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, this is about how two people were able to come inside despite such elaborate security and cause a security breach,” he added. Speaker Jadgeep Dhankhar said, “The moment I came to know about it, I called the Director of Security. I told him to give him an update.

The update which he gave me at the point of time, I have shared with the House. It is a matter of concern but let us await details and then we will be able to reflect.” The Speaker said that a thorough investigation is underway regarding the security lapse in the House. In a security breach in Lok Sabha, two men jumped into the House from the visitor’s gallery and had canisters in their hand, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said. They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.