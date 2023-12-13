Hamas welcomes UN call for Gaza ceasefire

Gaza: The Hamas militant group on Wednesday welcomed the UN General Assembly’s (UNGA)call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the raging war in Gaza.

In a statement, Izzat Al-Rishq, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, urged the international community to sustain pressure on what he called the occupying forces and called for compliance with the UN decision, reports CNN.

He also condemned the “war of genocide and ethnic cleansing” against the Palestinian people.

The resolution presented by Egypt and Mauritania with scores of co-sponsors was adopted on Tuesday with 153 votes.

It received only 10 votes against and there were 23 abstentions.

The resolution also demanded the release of all hostages and called on parties to comply with their international obligations, especially for protecting civilians and to ensure humanitarian access for relief to Gaza.