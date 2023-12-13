Parliament Security Breach: Opposition MPs demand probe, Action against BJP MP

The opposition MPs have demanded stern action and a probe into the matter of Parliament security breach. Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee demanded action against the MP on whose behest the pass was issued to the intruder. It has come to light that the pass was issued to them by BJP MP Pratap Simha.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, “These people were apparently sponsored by a sitting MP of the ruling party. These people smuggled in smoke pistols which show there is a serious security lapse. Not only did they fire their pistols but also shouted some slogans inaudible to some of us. The new building does not seem to be configured very well when it comes to security by comparison with the arrangements in the old building.”