Parliament to get body scanners, Security rules changed after breach



The Parliament complex has been closed to visitors following a major breach Wednesday afternoon, in which two men admitted to the visitors’ gallery popped yellow smoke canisters and one made a run at the Speaker’s Chair. Two others – a man and a woman – opened smoke cans outside the complex.

After the scare, security protocols were revamped, including allotting separate entrances to MPs, staff members, and the press. Visitors, when allowed back, will enter from a fourth gate. Issue of visitor passes has been suspended.

In addition, the visitors’ gallery will now be encased in glass to stop people from jumping into the Lok Sabha chamber. Body scan machines, similar to those in airports, will be installed in Parliament.

Finally, the number of security personnel inside the House has been increased.