Strengthening Security Measures: Addressing Parliament security breach

The recent security breach at the Parliament has raised serious concerns about the safety and integrity of one of the country’s most critical institutions.

As we reflect on this incident, it becomes imperative to assess and enhance the security measures in place to prevent such breaches in the future, say Lt Col N Thiagarajan.

Speaking to News Today, Thiagarajan says, ‘Strengthening access control mechanisms is crucial. This involves stricter verification processes for individuals entering the premises and periodic reviews of access permissions. Implementing a robust visitor management system can also enhance control over who enters the Parliament premises.’

Equipping security personnel with simulated drills for various threat scenarios, ensuring that the security team is well-prepared to handle any situation effectively should be ensured, he says.

Strengthening collaboration between Parliament security forces and intelligence agencies is vital for preemptive threat detection. Timely sharing of intelligence and coordinated efforts can help prevent security breaches before they occur, says defence analyst Harikrishna.

In the digital age, cybersecurity is equally important. Ensuring the protection of sensitive information and communication systems through robust firewalls, regular updates, and employee training on cybersecurity best practices is imperative. Also raising awareness among Parliament staff, visitors, and the public about the importance of security protocols is crucial. Simple measures such as reporting suspicious activities and adhering to security guidelines can contribute significantly to overall safety, says cyber security expert Kannan.

‘Regularly upgrading physical infrastructure, including barriers, gates, and fencing, is essential to ensure that security measures remain effective against evolving threats. The use of technology, such as smart barriers, can add an extra layer of protection.’

The recent security breach at the Parliament serves as a wake-up call to reevaluate and fortify existing security measures. By implementing advanced technologies, enhancing access controls, and fostering collaboration, we can reinforce the security of its parliamentary institutions. A proactive and comprehensive approach is crucial to safeguarding the heart of the nation’s democratic process.