Chennai corporation to conduct extensive study on 363 flooded localities

In the aftermath of floods caused by Cyclone Michaung in various areas in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to conduct an extensive study at around 363 localities where flood water took more than 2 to 3 days to recede despite having a Storm Water Drain.The areas include Manali, Kodambakkam, Pulianthope, Korukkupet, and others where everything from gradients, and blockages in drains, canals, and rivers, to the size of canals, and their depth will be looked upon and course corrections will be done.“We are planning to carry out a detailed survey of 363 places to investigate why the water has stagnated in these places despite the construction of flood drains. Chennai has witnessed a worse deluge than 2015. The rainfall was much higher than in 2015. But many places recovered quickly the next day after the rain stopped, the only reason these drainage systems. If these drainage systems were not in place, the city would have been stuck in a very dire situation,” a senior official said.@@@@