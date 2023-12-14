Coastal areas to get rain on 16 & 17 Dec

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a forecast predicting heavy rainfall for nine coastal districts of Tamil Nadu on December 16 and 17, attributing the weather disturbance to a cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea. The affected districts include Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai. The cyclonic circulation, currently positioned over the southeast Arabian Sea, extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. As a result, these coastal districts are expected to experience heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm activity over the weekend. Additionally, light to moderate rainfall is anticipated in one or two places across the state. Chennai and its suburbs are not exempt from the weather pattern, with partly cloudy sky conditions forecasted. Certain areas are likely to witness light to moderate showers over the next two days. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations are projected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.