Kilambakkam bus terminus to be opened from Pongal

In a significant move to alleviate traffic congestion in Chennai, the construction of a new bus terminus in Kilambakkam, southern Chennai, initiated in 2019, is on the verge of completion. Spanning an expansive 88 acres at a cost of Rs 287.15 crore, the state-of-the-art terminus is poised to accommodate up to 2000 buses, 270 cars, and 3500 two-wheelers. Designed to streamline and centralise bus operations, the Kilambakkam bus terminus is set to become the hub for all buses traveling to southern states. This strategic location aims to optimize traffic flow and enhance the overall commuting experience for residents and visitors. The recent development indicates that the construction work has reached its final stages, with a successful trial run conducted yesterday. Approximately 100 buses from Vandalur Zoo were routed to Kilambakkam bus terminus, exiting via Urapakkam. Notably, both government and private buses from Chennai seamlessly entered and exited the terminus, with an exit route leading to GST Road near Urapakkam. Further trials are scheduled for Friday and Saturday evenings, encompassing buses from northern and southern districts. During these trials, buses will navigate under the flyover near Vandalur Zoo, marking another step toward ensuring the terminus’s operational efficiency. Anticipating a positive outcome from the upcoming trials, authorities are optimistic that the Kilambakkam bus terminus will be open to the public before the upcoming Pongal festival.