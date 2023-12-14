Who are eligible for flood relief?

In response to the devastation caused by Cyclone Michaung, the Tamil Nadu state government has taken a proactive step by issuing a Government Order (GO) outlining detailed guidelines for the disbursal of Rs 6,000 flood relief to individuals whose livelihoods were impacted in Chennai and three adjoining districts.The relief effort, initiated by the state Revenue and Disaster Management Department, focuses on providing financial assistance to families who endured the hardships of being marooned in floodwaters for two days, resulting in the loss of essential belongings such as clothes, utensils, and household articles.The GO specifies that eligible recipients, encompassing all taluks in Chennai and specific taluks in Chengalpet and Kancheepuram, will receive Rs 6,000 in cash through ration shops. Tokens will be distributed to facilitate the collection of the relief sum.Notably, the relief is not limited to the general population; it extends to union and state government employees, higher officials of Public Sector Undertakings, Income Tax payers, and sugar card (ration) holders who have suffered livelihood setbacks or damage to their belongings due to the cyclone. To access relief, these individuals are advised to apply through their local ration shops, providing necessary details and bank account information. Upon verification of applications, the appropriate relief sum will be deposited directly into their bank accounts.To streamline the disbursement process, the government has instructed the registrar of cooperative societies and the managing director of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation to stock the required volume of application forms in ration shops. This ensures that affected individuals can easily access and complete the necessary paperwork.In light of challenges posed by non-functional ATMs in certain areas and potential delays caused by the loss of ATM cards and bank documents, the decision to dis