‘Proper flood mitigation plan needed for Chennai’

In the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, a six-member inter-ministerial central team is emphasising the critical need for a comprehensive, long-term flood mitigation plan for the city of Chennai. Led by Kunal Satyarthi, advisor of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the team is urging authorities to shift focus from short-term response measures to a strategic, sustainable approach. Satyarthi stressed the importance of anticipating future challenges, stating, “We need to think about a larger mitigation program for the city because these are short-term measures of response – rescue and relief.” He highlighted the necessity of a state government-led, long-term strategy to minimize the impact of future weather-related disasters on the residents of Chennai. Acknowledging the historical presence of heavy rainfall and cyclones in the region, Satyarthi pointed out that the city, situated between two to six meters above sea level, has successfully weathered such challenges in the past. However, with climate change and increased rainfall predicted, he emphasised the urgency of enhancing Chennai’s preparedness. The NDMA advisor called for a reevaluation of urban development plans to incorporate effective water management in the city’s design. “How do you plan a growing Chennai? If we do urban development, we need to make sure that the water of a storm is also taken care of in the urban design,” Satyarthi stated. Addressing the immediate aftermath of the cyclone, Satyarthi expressed concern for the affected residents, particularly those who suffered losses due to a significant rise in water levels. Despite acknowledging the state government’s capacity building and preparedness, he emphasized the need for a thorough assessment of relief efforts to ensure a more effective response in future crises. The central team aims to engage in a constructive dialogue with the state government to understand the challenges faced and explore ways i