BJP trying to defame DMK govt, says Sekar Babu

In a recent incident at Srirangam temple, a clash between devotees from Andhra Pradesh and security personnel has sparked a political controversy, with the Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, P K Sekarbabu, denouncing the BJP and Hindu outfits for allegedly politicising the event. The minister accused the BJP and Hindu outfits of attempting to defame the department due to their inability to find fault in the Tamil Nadu government’s flood mitigation and relief efforts, particularly in the aftermath of cyclone Michaung. Responding to the incident, Sekarbabu highlighted the political motives behind the criticism, suggesting an intention to tarnish the image of the state government. The altercation at Srirangam temple ensued from the alleged unruly behavior of devotees creating noise and banging hundials in front of the sanctum. The fallout led to a clash between devotees and temple security personnel, prompting the BJP state president, K Annamalai, to criticize the HR & CE department on social media. Simultaneously, a Hindu outfit staged a protest against the department in front of the temple. Minister Sekarbabu defended the department’s role, questioning the attribution of blame for an incident that occurred in the heat of the moment in an unfriendly environment. He urged critics not to defame the department, emphasising its historical developments under the present regime. The minister clarified that a detailed inquiry had been ordered by the department, following Chief Minister M K Stalin’s directive, and action would be taken based on the investigation’s outcome.