TN govt to give incentive to milk producers

In a significant development, Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (TNCMPFL) to provide a notable incentive of Rs 3 per litre to farmers starting from December 18. The decision comes in response to the demands from milk producers, who sought an increase in the procurement price of milk due to rising costs associated with fodder and production. S Vineeth, Managing Director of TNCMPFL, emphasised the government’s commitment to addressing the concerns of milk producers. He explained that the incentive would lead to an increase in the price of cow milk from Rs 35 to Rs 38 per litre and buffalo milk from Rs 44 to Rs 47 per litre. Approximately 4 lakh milk producers and farmers are expected to benefit from this move. Stalin reassured that the Government of Tamil Nadu would continue providing necessary assistance to Aavin, the state-run milk cooperative, to safeguard the interests of both milk producers and consumers. The chief minister’s directive reflects a proactive approach to support the agricultural sector, particularly amid challenges related to increased production costs. The TNCMPFL urged milk producers to maintain large quantities of milk supply to Aavin, emphasising the pivotal role it plays in uplifting the rural economy. This incentive builds upon the Aavin’s previous adjustment in November 2022 when the procurement price of cow and buffalo milk was raised by Rs 3 per litre.