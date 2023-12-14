Crocodile spotted in Perungalathur caught by forest officials

The adult mugger crocodile that was spotted crossing the Perungalathur-Nedungundram road about 10 days ago, has been captured on Wednesday by wildlife officials. Amidst the heavy rainfall and flooding due to Cyclone Michaung that has affected Chennai, a mugger crocodile was spotted on a flooded road in the Perungalathur area. The mugger crocodile, which was spotted by passers-by near Velammal School along the Perungalathur-Nedungunram road on Sunday night had sparked concern among the residents and forest department officials. The crocodile was seen crossing the road near Perunguathur and entering the bushes.