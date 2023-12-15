Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal takes oath amidst Modi chants

Jaipur: Rajasthan’s new chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and his two deputies Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa on Friday took oath of the office. The trio took the oath in the presence of Governor Kalraj Mishra.

The grand event, which was held in front of Jaipur’s historic Albert Hall, witnessed the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, several union ministers and chief ministers of other states.

The venue had been secured with tight security and seating arrangements to accommodate a large crowd of people who are expected to attend the ceremony.

The main roads leading to the venue have been adorned with posters and banners showcasing various central government welfare schemes and the leaders’ portraits. The BJP emerged victorious in the November 25 assembly elections, winning 115 seats out of 199, while the Congress secured 69 seats.

Sharma, a rookie MLA, was chosen as the chief minister-elect on Tuesday during a BJP legislature party meeting, which was attended by the party’s central observers Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey and Vinod Tawde.

Kumari, the MLA from Vidhyadhar Nagar, and Bairwa, the MLA from Dudu, were selected as the deputy chief ministers, while Devnani, the MLA from Ajmer North, was named as the speaker of the assembly.