Senthilbalaji’s judicial custody extended

The Principal Sessions Court in Chennai has extended the judicial custody of Minister V Senthilbalaji until January 4. The minister, arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), appeared before Principal Judge S Alli via video conference from the Puzhal Central prison.

This marks the thirteenth extension of Senthilbalaji’s judicial custody since his initial arrest on June 14 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The PMLA case revolves around an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as the Transport Minister in the previous AIADMK regime.

Senthilbalaji, who underwent major surgery for coronary artery blockage, was later shifted to Puzhal prison. On August 12, he was produced before the sessions court, where the ED submitted a comprehensive charge sheet of approximately 200 pages along with 3000 pages of related documents, all in a sealed cover.

On November 15, Senthilbalaji experienced severe discomfort and chest pain, leading to his admission to Omandurar Hospital. Following treatment, he was discharged and returned to Puzhal prison on December 7.