Parliament security breach: Mastermind Lalit Jha sent to 7-day

A Delhi court on Friday sent Lalit Jha, the alleged mastermind in the Parliament security breach case, to seven-day police custody.

After being on the run following the incident on Wednesday, Jha had surrendered before the Kartavya Path police station in New Delhi district on Thursday night. He was produced at the Patiala House Courts on Friday which sent his to seven-day police custody.

On Thursday, the same court had sent four accused persons — Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde — to seven-day police custody. All four were arrested from the Parliament premises on Wednesday.

Citing a detailed investigation, including taking Jha to different cities, Delhi Police had sought 15-day remand of the accused.

“He is a mastermind. We need his custody to unearth the whole conspiracy and the main motive behind the incident. We need to travel and take him to different cities and places. We need his custody to recover the mobile devices also,” Delhi Police told the court.

Delhi Police have registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal code against the accused persons.