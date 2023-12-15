After Kerala, TN sees surge in COVID cases

Tamil Nadu has witnessed a resurgence in daily new COVID-19 cases, breaking a prolonged streak of double-digit figures. On Thursday, the state reported a total of 40 cases, with the majority concentrated in urban centers such as Chennai, Coimbatore, and Chengalpattu – 16, 9, and 6 cases respectively.

The recent spike in COVID-19 cases marks a notable departure from the relatively low numbers the state had been recording in recent weeks. As of December 1, the total reported cases stood at 7, but within the last 24 hours, 37 new infections have been confirmed, signaling a concerning upward trend.

The surge has prompted authorities to intensify testing efforts, with the number of daily tests increasing from 150 to 250 on Thursday. This proactive approach aims to swiftly identify and isolate cases to curb the potential spread of the virus.

The timing of the rise in cases coincides with a similar trend in neighbouring Kerala, suggesting a regional pattern of increased COVID-19 activity. The interconnectedness of these states necessitates a coordinated response to effectively manage and mitigate the impact of the virus.