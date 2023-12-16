IDF ‘mistakenly’ kills three Israeli hostages

Gaza: The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) killed three of its hostages after opening fire on them, mistakenly identifying them as ‘threats’, Times of Israel reported citing IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari.

Hagari said the IDF bears responsibility for the “tragic incident.” “This is an area where the soldiers encountered many terrorists, including suicide bombers,” he added.

Out of the three Israeli hostages, two have been identified as Yotam Haim, who was abducted from Kfar Aza and Samar Talalka, who was abducted from Nir Am. However, the third hostage was not named by Hagari due to requests by their family, Times of Israel reported.

