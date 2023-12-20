Modi speaks with Israeli PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas and expressed concern over the safety of maritime traffic. PM Modi, in a telephonic conversation with Netanyahu, also highlighted India’s advocacy for the peaceful resolution of conflict in the Middle Eastern region and assured continued humanitarian assistance for suffering people. Taking to X, PM Modi shared his conversation with Netanyahu saying, “Had a productive exchange of views with PM @netanyahu on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, including shared concerns on the safety of maritime traffic. Highlighted India’s consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace & stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected.” Moreover, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office also shared about their conversation and said, “The two leaders spoke about the importance of safeguarding the free shipping in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that is threatened by the Houthis at the behest of Iran, and the global interest in preventing harm to international trade, including the economies of Israel and India,” The Times of Israel reported. The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza says that at least 19,667 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war in the Strip since October 7. According to the ministry, 52,586 people in Gaza have been wounded in more than two months of fighting, The Times of Israel reported. The figures cannot be verified and Hamas does not differentiate between civilians and combatants. It also discriminates between those killed by Israel and those killed by the hundreds of rockets it fired that fell short in Gaza. Israel said it has killed more than 7,000 terrorists inside Gaza. The war was sparked when Hamas invaded southern Israel, killing more than 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and taking some 240 hostages. Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed to have launched a drone attack on two car