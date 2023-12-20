Hoping Munna Bhai 3 will be made soon, says Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt took a stroll down memory lane and shared a special video to celebrate 20 years of his hit film ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’. Taking to Instagram, Sanjay posted a video featuring his character Munna and memories of ‘jadoo ki jhappi’. decades of laughter, emotions, and a whole lot of jadoo ki jhappi! Celebrating 20 years of Munna Bhai MBBS, a journey filled with unforgettable moments. Grateful for the love and support that made this film a timeless classic. Hoping that Munna Bhai 3 will be made soon!” As soon as the video was shared, fans and followers flooded the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Cant wait for munna bhai 3” Another user commented, “You are and always be a ROCKSTAR baba bhai [?]” “Definitely Phaaji waiting desperately for munna bhai 3 and countinues [?][?]@duttsanjay,” another user comment read. As the film completes 20 years, Arshad Warsi expressed gratitude for his role. “20 years, wow, seems like yesterday… I thank you all for loving Munna & Circuit so much,” he wrote on Instagram. He even shared a lovely throwback picture of him and Sanjay Dutt from the film. Rajkumar Hirani made his directorial debut in 2003 with the comedy-drama, ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’. The filmmaker presented to the audience the iconic characters of Munna Bhai and Circuit played by Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi respectively. Rajkumar Hirani, through his film, introduced the audience to the iconic ‘Jaadu ki Jhappi’.