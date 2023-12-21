Ponmudy sentenced to 3 years in prison in DA case

In a significant development, the Madras High Court has handed down a three-year prison sentence to Tamil Nadu’s Higher Education Minister, K Ponmudy, in a case related to disproportionate assets. The court’s verdict on Thursday also included a substantial fine of ₹50 lakhs each for Ponmudy and his wife, who were both convicted in the case.

The case revolves around allegations that K Ponmudy, aged 72, amassed wealth amounting to ₹1.75 crores, which was found to be 65.99% more than his known sources of income during his tenure as a minister in the DMK-led regime from 2006 to 2011. Despite being acquitted by a trial court in Villupuram in 2016, the Madras High Court overturned this decision on Tuesday, asserting that the charge of an offence punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, stands proven against both accused.

The Madras High Court’s ruling not only sentenced Minister Ponmudy to three years of simple imprisonment but also imposed a substantial fine on him and his wife. This marks a reversal of the trial court’s 2016 decision, emphasizing the gravity of the allegations and the court’s commitment to upholding the law.

The sentencing of a sitting minister adds a layer of complexity to the political landscape in Tamil Nadu. The DMK-led government will likely face scrutiny over the conduct of its minister, and questions may arise regarding ethical standards and accountability within the political sphere. The case highlights the importance of transparency and integrity in public office, and the judiciary’s role in holding individuals accountable for any wrongdoing.