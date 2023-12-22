4 soldiers killed as terrorists attack two army vehicles in Rajouri

Four soldiers were killed in action and three were injured during a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district today, the army said.

The encounter started after terrorists ambushed two army vehicles passing through Dera Ki Gali in Rajouri’s Poonch region, at 3.45 pm today.

The army, however, had been conducting an operation in and around Dera Ki Gali, also known as DKG area, since Wednesday night.

Last month, five soldiers including two Captains were killed in action after the army and its special forces launched an anti-terror operation in Rajouri’s Kalakote.

The region has become a hotbed of terrorists and a site of major attacks on the army over the past few years.