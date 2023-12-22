Three more Opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha

Amid the escalating tension between the Narendra Modi government and the united Opposition, three more Opposition Members of Parliament were suspended on Thursday over unruly behaviour, taking the total number of those suspended till now to 146. According to reports, DK Suresh, Nakul Nath and Deepak Baij – all three Congress party MPs – have now been suspended from the lower house. The move follows the recent suspension of dozens of Opposition MPs who demanded a debate on the December 13 Lok Sabha security breach and criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s handling of the situation.

The latest wave of suspensions unfolded in the aftermath of a protest march by Opposition MPs, who took to the streets to express their discontent. The suspension of lawmakers demanding a discussion on the security breach and criticizing the Home Minister’s statements became a flashpoint for Opposition leaders.