Amit Shah attacks Oppn for ‘boycotting’ discussion in Parliament on criminal law bills

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday attacked the opposition for “boycotting” a debate in Parliament on the three criminal law bills by “making excuses” and also hit out at them for mimicking the vice president.

He was addressing a gathering during the inauguration of several development projects here.

“I wanted the opposition to give their views on them,” the Union minister said, referring to the criminal law bills.

“But it was unfortunate that the opposition decided to take an unfortunate decision of boycotting the discussion on this bill by making excuses… When a debate was taking place on bringing a change in the criminal justice system, opposition members were mimicking the vice president outside Parliament,” he said.

Amit Shah was referring to what was happening outside the House where Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition’s protest on the stairs of Parliament on Tuesday against the suspension of MPs.

“Nothing can be more condemnable than this,” Shah added.

Apparently referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said, “A prominent leader of a party like the Congress was making a video of it and making fun of it.”