TN floods: Nirmala Sitharaman takes a dig at MK Stalin



Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the Centre has released Rs 900 crore in two installments to Tamil Nadu in the current financial year, to deal with the havoc caused by the unprecedented rainfall and flooding.

A total of 31 people died in four southern districts owing to the heavy rainfall that occurred early this week, the Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister said.

Taking a dig at Stalin, Nirmala Sitharaman said when such a massive disaster was unfolding in Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister was in Delhi with the INDI Alliance.

Maintaining that she came to know of the heavy rains through her party men and others on December 17, Sitharaman said on December 18 afternoon she took up the matter with the Union Home Ministry which subsequently despatched personnel from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to the districts of Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari.

On the funds released to Tamil Nadu, the Union Minister said every year the State Disaster Response Force receives funds from the NDRF.

“At the beginning of this financial year (April 2023), the opening balance of Tamil Nadu’s SDRF was Rs 813.15 crore. Of the total Rs 900 crore allocated to TN, the first installment of Rs 450 crore was already released. The second installment of Rs 450 crore was also released before the cyclone. So, we have released the entire fund earmarked for this year Rs 900 crore, to Tamil Nadu,” she noted.

Regarding the impact of rainfall in the region, she said until December 21, 42,290 people were rescued and unfortunately 31 people lost their lives despite the rescue and relief works.